New Hampshire Legal Assistance (NHLA) and the Legal Advice and Referral Center (LARC) is offering a free, weekly online Eviction Clinic to the public starting on January 20.
During the weekly sessions, attorneys and paralegals will provide free legal information on tenants’ rights during the eviction process. This clinic is intended to inform tenants about New Hampshire’s eviction law and procedure.
The eviction process can be confusing and overwhelming, especially for tenants in crisis. The state and federal eviction moratoriums have protected many individuals and families from losing their homes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But evictions have continued in New Hampshire during these moratoriums, and legal aid advocates expect the number of evictions to increase when the federal eviction moratorium ends Jan. 31, 2021.
“It is never easy for tenants to represent themselves in an eviction case, but in this time of the pandemic, with the law changing frequently and most cases taking place by telephone, it is more important than ever that tenants understand the law and the process,” said Elliott Berry, co-director of NHLA’s Housing Justice Project.
Legal aid advocates will answer general questions during the clinic. The outcome of an eviction case usually rests on the specific facts of the case and the application of the law to those facts. Legal aid advocates cannot provide legal advice on a specific case at the clinics.
In January and February, the eviction clinics will be held via Zoom every Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m. There will also be Wednesday afternoon session twice a month, from 2 –3:30 p.m.
The Eviction Clinic schedule and Zoom link to attend will be available at nhla.org and NHLA’s Facebook page, under events.
The sessions will be recorded and available on NHLA’s YouTube channel.
Attendees do not have to register ahead of time. For more information about the clinic, go to nhlegalaid.org or call (800) 639-5290. For a step-by-step guide to tenants’ rights during an eviction, go to nhla.org or nhlegalaid.org.
