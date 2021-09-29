CONCORD — Attorney General John M. Formella has indicated the state’s intention to join a $21 billion national opioid settlement with three major distributors, McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen.
As part of the settlement process, the Attorney General today sent a letter to 28 New Hampshire subdivisions that filed their own opioid lawsuits against these defendants. The letter was also sent to the 18 subdivisions identified by the defendants as primary non-litigating subdivisions. The letter notifies these cities and towns of the state’s intention to join the settlement and invites them to join the settlement in order to maximize the amount paid to the state.
The letter issued to those political subdivisions is available here: tinyurl.com/aawnbrv8.
As stated in the letter, the identified New Hampshire subdivisions, regardless of whether or not they have brought their own claims against these distributors, may join the settlement with the State. The more New Hampshire’s political subdivisions that sign on to the settlement, the larger the amount of money that comes to the State for opioid abatement purposes.
“New Hampshire remains committed to taking strong action to hold those responsible accountable,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “This necessary financial relief will help New Hampshire continue to make substantial progress in our fight against this crisis and this settlement will deter irresponsible actions that would fuel this epidemic further.”
Detailed information about the settlement may be found at: nationalopioidsettlement.com.
New Hampshire-specific information can be found on our website: doj.nh.gov/opioid-settlement.
