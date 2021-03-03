New Children's Librarian at Berlin Library

BERLIN — The Berlin Public Library has started this New Year with a new Children’s Librarian, Denise Torres. She eagerly looks forward to meeting you and your children.
Denise and her husband moved to Berlin at the beginning of 2019. Although she has lived all over the US (most recently Florida), she grew up in Michigan, and is happy to have four seasons back. Finally, she will be able to cross-country ski again. Denise has a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in science, and previously worked for the state of Florida as a wildlife biologist. She loves outdoor recreation, bird (and wildlife) watching, baking, cross-stitch, and of course, reading anything and everything.
Denise looks forward to serving the youth of our community, and learning how best to do that in the current environment. Please do not hesitate to contact her at dtorres@berlinnh.gov. She is interested in hearing how she can best serve you and your family.
Starting Feb. 17, residents will have the opportunity to access the library building by appointment for services to include book / items checkout and Chromebook usage. The library’s lower level has been transformed to accommodate both children and adult readers; audiobooks and DVDs are also available. Face masks are required and public restrooms will not be available during appointments (please plan accordingly).
You can access the library catalog at berlinplnh.booksys.net/opac/bpl/#menuHome. Curbside pickup for library materials, faxing, copying, and scanning will cintinue to be available. A wide variety of downloadable media, including e-books, audio books, and e-magazines will also be available.
Library staff is available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday from 12 p.m to 7 p.m. For all questions or to arrange an appointment, please call (603) 752-5210
