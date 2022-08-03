MANCHESTER — The New Hampshire Food Bank has received a $900,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support efforts to provide those in need with access to locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy.

With this grant through the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, the New Hampshire Food Bank and the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets and Food will work together to expand the Food Bank’s NH Feeding NH program, a statewide initiative supporting the purchase of food from New Hampshire farmers to provide food insecure Granite Staters with increased access to nutritious, locally grown fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat.

