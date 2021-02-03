Milan Village School has announced its first trimester honor roll for the 2020-2021 school year. The following students are listed.
Reading
Kindergarten: Oliver Hawkins, Molly Kay and Emma Bonney.
Grade 1: Madilyn Gagne.
Grade 2: Eric Dube.
Language Arts
Kindergarten: Adyson Suplinskas, Rafe Perreault and Connor LaCroix.
Grade 1: Natalie Jewett.
Grade 2: Aubree Labrecque-Mallett and Nathaniel Roberge.
Social Studies
Kindergarten: Rebecca Lewis.
Math
Kindergarten: Abraham Chula and Abram Wills.
Grade 1: Mason Guerin.
Grade 2: Ava Villeneuve.
Science
Kindergarten: Leona Jodrie.
Grade 1: Aiden Raymond.
High Honors (95-97)
Grade 3: Ellis Doherty, Chloe Henderson, Ember Larin and Pippa Tempke.
Grade 4: Josh Cho, Olivia Ramsey and Abie Roberge.
Grade 6: Shelby Villeneuve.
Honors (89-94)
Grade 3: Gage Blais, Emma-Marie LeBlanc, Aiden Leclerc, Danika Loven and Natalie Roy.
Grade 4: Mya Aldrich, Connor Biggart, Jack Campbell, Lillian Chapman, Shaleah Clark, Calvi Cochran, Layla Martin and Aubrey Roy.
Grade 5: Sawyer Savard.
Grade 6: Rose Kelley and Maxwell Moore.
Music: Rowan Leclerc, Adyson Suplinskas, Lucas Sprenger, Brynn O’Neill, Jaylene Sharp, Eric Dube, Ellis Doherty, Dominic Ragonese, Abie Roberge, Maximus Leeman, Caitlin Kelley, Tytan McCarty, Anna Remillard, and Rebecca King
Art: Emma Bonney, Oliver Hawkins, Silas King, Delaney White, Ava Villeneuve, Sawyer Dube, Pippa Tempke, Gage Blais, Olivia Ramsey, Jack Campbell, Brooke Laflamme, Gavin Vaillancourt, Abigail Leclerc, and Maxwell Moore
Physical Education: Molly Kay, Abram Wills, Lucas Sprenger, Kenley Mason, Aubree Labrecque-Mallett, Sawyer Dube, Ember Larin, Dominic Ragonese, Kiley Dube, Maximus Leeman, Willow Brouillette, Asher Gregory, Rebecca King and Maxwell Moore.
Citizenship: Rowan Leclerc, Jayonnah Sharp, Eshe Barriera, Ember Larin, Calvi Cochran, Emmy Dube and Maxwell Moore.
Effort: Molly Kay, Silas King, Bryer Walters, Natalie Roy, Abie Roberge, Sawyer Savard and Rose Kelley.
Most Improved: Connor LaCroix, Dominic Ragonese, Alex Gouin and Rebecca King.
Neatness: Emma Bonney, Brynn O’Neill, Shelby Suplinskas, Ellis Doherty, Josh Cho, Peyton King and Abigail Leclerc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.