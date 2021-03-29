WASHINGTON D.C. — Despite the unprecedented challenges posed in 2020, 270,000 dedicated citizens continue to help communities, serving those impacted by COVID-19, ensuring students stay on track to graduate, combatting hunger and homelessness, responding to natural disasters, fighting the opioid epidemic, helping seniors live independently, supporting veterans and military families, and much more.
Chantell Aubut of Milan, is currently serving with the National Civilian Community Corps, a 10-month, full-time AmeriCorps program. Founded in 1994, AmeriCorps NCCC strengthens communities and develops its young adult members into leaders.
AmeriCorps NCCC operates out of four campuses, which serve as regional administrative hubs and training facilities. These campuses, located in Sacramento, Calif., Aurora, Colo., Vinton, Iowa, and Vicksburg, Miss., train and deploy new classes of members several times each year.
Aubut began her term of service on Oct. 7, 2020, at the Pacific Region campus in Sacramento, Calif., and will graduate from the program on July 14, 2021.
As a member, Aubut is completing a series of different six- to 12-week-long service projects in different places across her assigned region as part of a 5- to 12-person team.
Projects support disaster relief, the environment, infrastructure improvement, energy conservation, and urban and rural development.
Before joining the NCCC, Aubut attended Berlin High School and Plymouth State University, which she graduated from in 2020 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies. Aubut also served with Amizade in Petersfield, Jamaica, for one week.
“I chose to do a term of national service because I love to help others. Many people are going through hardships right now, and if I can help make a difference in even one person’s life I would call it a successful,” said Aubut. “Throughout high school I participated in volunteering on a local level, and now that I am older I would love to spread my wings and help more people in other areas of need.”
AmeriCorps NCCC members complete at least 1,700 hours of service during the 10-month program. Members are all 18 to 26 years old; there is no upper age limit for Team Leaders. In exchange for their service, all program participants receive $6,345 to help pay for college. Other benefits include a small living stipend, room and board, leadership development, team building skills, and the knowledge that, through active citizenship, they can indeed make a difference. AmeriCorps NCCC is one of hundreds of programs administered by the larger AmeriCorps agency. For more information about AmeriCorps NCCC, visit the website at www.americorps.gov/nccc.
