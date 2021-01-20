Milan native serving on U.S. Constitution

Builder 1st Class Hillary Lemelin receives ball cap for getting her basic historian qualification aboard the USS Constitution.

The USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.

(U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS ALEC KRAMER)

BOSTON — U.S. Navy Builder 1st Class Hillary Lemelin, a native of Milan, earned her basic interpretive historian qualification aboard USS Constitution, Dec 28.

Lemelin, a 2009 graduate of Berlin High School, has served in the Navy for six years and her previous duty station was the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 in Gulfport, Miss.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.

