Meet Maxx the therapy dog and learn about mental health

BERLIN – At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in the lower level of the Berlin Public Library story time read along for children ages five to 11 years old and their trusted adults will feature Gizmo's Pawesome Guide to Mental Health
The story time will introduce the concept of mental health
• share how one may care for their own mental health
• offer tools for realizing when one’s mental health needs attention and how to use healthy coping strategies
• define what a trusted adult is and how to connect with them
• and make personalized mental health plans that can be used daily.
This program is brought to you by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, NH Chapter. Thanks as well to the NH Charitable Foundation & Bryant Funeral Homes for their support.
To register call Berlin Public Library at (603) 752-5210 or email Denise Torres at dtorres@berlinnh.gov. Masks must be worn over mouth and nose for the event. Again, the children must attend with their adult parent or guardian.
