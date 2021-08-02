Local woman sights first-in-N.H. Roseate Spoonbill

GORHAM — Dianne Doherty of Jewell Street was the first person to report sighting a Roseate Spoonbill to N.H. Audubon on Friday evening, July 30. She and her husband, Maurice, observe a lot of wildlife in the expansive public works yard on the Androscoggin River.
The next morning, she was able to forward a video to the statewide nonprofit organization that left no doubt in anyone’s mind that she had made the correct identification that added another species to the list of birds sighted in the Granite State.
David Allen Sibley describes this wading bird “as one of the most remarkable birds in North America” in his latest book, “What It’s Like to Be a Bird.”
“Their pink color and spoon-shaped bill makes them instantly recognizable,” Sibley writes. “They feed by swinging their bill back and forth in muddy water, slightly open so water passes through between the upper and lower mandibles. Tiny prey like shrimp or small fish can be felt, grabbed and swallowed.”
Spoonbills hunt entirely by touch and not by sight, he notes.
The Roseate Spoonbill spent the weekend on the river. Twenty of the more than 50 birders who flocked to see this bird, that’s common along the southeast coast from Texas to Georgia, posted photos that showed it using its distinctive long bill to catch small prey in the marshy waters and swales behind the hydropower dam and transfer station. It ultimately made it way upstream all the way to the edge of the wooded island behind McDonald’s restaurant.
Observers agree that the visiting Roseate Spoonbill is likely a juvenile because its rosy coloration is still very light and the top of its head is fully feathered. Adults lose feathers on the top of their heads, making them look bald.
“Gorham seems to be a magnet for attracting rarities,” said retired forester David Govatski of Jefferson who joined other birders in bringing his camera and enthusiasm to downtown Gorham. “Last year, it was the Neotropical Cormorant in the same location. Gorham was also the place where a concerned citizen or two, after the Jan. 6 events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, called the local police because they feared that the camouflage-clad birders who carried long-lens cameras and tripods to photograph crabapple-eating Bohemian Waxwings were domestic terrorists.
