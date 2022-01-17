PLYMOUTH — A number of local students were named to the President’s List at Plymouth State University for the fall semester. To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Fall 2021 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
Lily Campbell, Mia Dalphonse, Carlene Taylor, Elijah Pinette, Emily Picard, Julieenne Provencher, and Makenna Balderrama, all of Berlin were named to the President’s List.
Emily Tanguay and Jocelyn Paradis both of Gorham made the President’s List.
Oliver Blanco of Milan and Hunter Moore of Shelburne both were named to the President’s List.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.