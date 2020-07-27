The following students have earned honors at their academic institutions during the spring 2020 semester.
Ronald Charles Mackillop of Jefferson was named to the dean’s list at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester are awarded dean's list honors.
Evan Arsenault and Samantha Mercier, both of Berlin, and Katlyn Coulter of Jefferson, were named to the dean’s list at Thomas College in Waterville, Maine.
Frank Ur of Randolph was recognized for academic excellence during Honors Convocation by Arcadia University in Glenside, Pa.
Lauren Frenette of Berlin, Victoria Goudreau, Lauren Gralenski, Lance Legere, all of Gorham; and Alynna Leveille of Milan were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. Eligibility for the president's list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.
Kaylee Amato, Kelsey Legendre, Colleen Poulin, Breanna Roy-Demers, Haley Kline, Samantha McCann, Matthew Morin and Bridget Gibbons, all of Berlin; Delaney Macdonald of Gorham; and Kennah Leavitt and Chantell Aubut of Milan were all named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University. To be named to the president's list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
Bridget Gibbons of Berlin was named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University. To be named to the dean's list, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
Trevor Donald Labrecque of Berlin was named to the dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., dean's list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
Megan Guitard of Milan was named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington. To be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
