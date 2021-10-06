CONCORD — Local Post Offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 11, in celebration of the federal holiday Columbus Day. Full retail and delivery services will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
There will also be no collection or street delivery of mail on Monday, except for guaranteed overnight service.
What never closes is usps.com, where you can order shipping supplies, buy and print postage, track a parcel or apply for a job with the Postal Service.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
