BERLIN — Live arts programs will, once again, be coming to St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts. The arts center has been closed to arts activities since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020.
“It’s been a very long time,” said Monique Lavertu, the center’s executive director. “We are anxious to get back to the business of the live arts. The arts are such an important part of our lives, whether we realize it or not; whether we physically sit in arts venues or not; whether we create ourselves or appreciate someone else’s creation. It’s been a long time for the venues, for the audiences and for the artists whose passion is to share their talents. Not all venues have made it to this point in the road. The closures, the lost revenue and current health concerns make for extremely difficult navigation. St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts is definitely among the more fortunate.”
The historic St. Kieran building has undergone some necessary improvements. The walkway at the main entrance was completely redone. The ADA compliant entrance on the Willard Street side has a new appearance with added motion-sensitive lighting. A new lawn sign was designed and crafted by Andre Belanger. The Bob Hughes sculpture that was falling into disrepair was removed to be overhauled and given a new home at the center of town. All of the interior exit lighting has been replaced. A dance floor is now available and seat wraps were purchased to assist with a socially distanced seating arrangement.
Two performances have been scheduled for 2021.
Josee Vachon will be celebrating the French-Canadian heritage of our area with her presentation of music inspired by the traditions of Quebec and Acadia on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, starting at 8 p.m., St. Kieran Arts will welcome “Dueling Pianos.” Dueling pianos are popular entertainment all over the country. The show makes use of two dynamic and talented pianists who seem to know how to get an audience engaged in a fun evening of audience requests. If you haven’t been out in a while, these two shows will be a great start. Scheduling has begun to take shape for 2022 and a performance series schedule will be made available as more events are added. Go to stkieranarts.org for updates.
For the foreseeable future, the performance setting in the main hall will make use of assigned seating.
Audience chairs will be positioned to allow for more distancing between patrons. While moving about the space, guests should plan to wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth. Guests will be encouraged to use automatic sanitizer dispensers mounted on the wall at each entrance/exit. Pump and bottled sanitizers are also accessible throughout the building.
The concession counter will be available for limited food and drink, but the “serve yourself” table of goodies to which audiences have become so accustomed will have to wait until a later time. Close gathering in groups of more than six people will be discouraged before, during and after the performance.
Tickets ($15) for each of the scheduled performances will be available in advance by making an on-line purchase or by calling the arts center office (603) 752-1028. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the performance ($18). Free and discounted admissions are available with an arts center membership. For more information, to purchase a membership or to make a donation to the annual or capital improvement funds, please contact the Arts Center at (603) 752-1028; visit the website, stkieranarts.org, or the Facebook page at facebook.com/stkieranarts.
Programming at St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts is made possible by the support of community corporate sponsors, The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, The Tillotson Family Foundation, The Wyman Family Fund and The Rydin Family Fund.
