Sari Centeno, a senior at North Country Charter Academy in Lancaster, stands before original art work she created and is on display at The Three Sister's gallery and art studio on Exchange Street in Gorham. (PAUL R. ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Art work by Sari Centeno. (PAUL R. ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
An anthropomorpic view of a cat, as the feline drawn by Sari Centeno, 17, is dressed in women's clothing. (PAUL R. ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Drawings by Sari Centeno. (PAUL R. ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
GORHAM — For the first time, a student from the North Country Charter Academy in Lancaster is the Young Artist of the Month at The Three Sister’s gallery and art studio on Exchange Street in Gorham.
Sari Centeno of Berlin is a senior at the school. This is her first art exhibition. When asked how she first started creating and making art, a quote of Centeno's is key to understanding her perspective: "Art lets you express the things you can't always say."
Color and line play a role in what she chooses to draw or paint.
"I like the color and shapes of things, and I like to draw things you can see,” she said.
She takes a realistic or representational approach to her art and mixes in abstract ideas.
"I more draw than paint," she said. "I draw things that pop in my head. I did a picture of my sister’s cat in human clothing for instance."
That picture of the cat in human clothing is part of the exhibit.
Another drawing features a lit candle while another captures an angular view of a bathtub as though someone was getting ready to step into the water. These are examples of what Centeno said "could could just be something that catches my eye."
Centeno’s drawings will be on exhibit for the month of November at the downtown Gorham gallery, located at 32 Exchange St. The gallery is open Tuesday, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Anyone attending Centeno's art exhibition and future art shows will notice a change at the gallery site itself. The Three Sisters gallery has exchanged spaces with deSigns & Framing next door at 36 Exchange St. Deidre Blais, owner of the art gallery, said that she has always wanted the main space — a larger space — on Exchange Street.
“When the owner of deSigns wanted to downsize, we agreed to change places," Blais said.
