Aimee Bousquet, crowned Miss Berlin/Gorham Outstanding Teen for 2022, sings the national anthems of the United States and Canada at the second Jigger Johnson logger contest in Gorham on Oct. 2. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Ben Marshall and Janice LeBlanc of Errol share the load in the Jack & Jill crosscut saw competition at the Jigger Johnson Lumberjack Festival in Oct. 6 in Gorham. (PAUL ROBITAILLE)
Dave Jewett and Brad Jones use tools of the logging trade in the log rolling competition. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Billy Kunelius from Pittsfield, N.H., and Chris Savosh from New Paltz N.Y., participate in the log rolling contest. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Bow saw world champion Donald Lambert of Quebec shows why he holds that title at the Jigger Johnson lumberjack Festival in Gorham on Oct. 2.
Hattie Hamel aims her skillet in the skillet toss contest at the Jigger Johnson Lumberjack Festival on Oct. 2 in Gorham.
GORHAM — A large crowd watched the Gorham Parks & Recreation Department's second “Jigger Johnson” Lumberjack Festival on Sunday, Oct. 2, on the town common.
Born in 1871 in Fryeburg, Maine, Albert Lewis, also known as "Jigger Johnson" was a legendary lumberjack. By many accounts he led a colorful life while serving as a lumber foreman, logger and fire warden for the U.S. Forest Service. He died in 1935 in North Conway, N.H.
Author Caroleen “Mac” Dudley, who wrote “Where the Wild River flows," a chronicle of life as an outdoorsman and protector of the White Mountain National Forest, spoke about “Jigger” Johnson and his place in logging history shortly before the Oct. 2 competition began.
The day's festivities included a pancake breakfast hosted by the Gorham Fire Department. Vendors gathered on the town green, selling food, antiques and homemade items. Music from the bandstand by Mike Galipeau and Norman Labonville played traditional folk songs on the fiddle, tunes popular during the late 19th century and early 20th century.
Competitors battled each other in the ax throw, stock saw, log roll, bucksaw crosscut, Jack and Jill crosscut, underhand chop and hot saw. Events were divided up in a men’s division, women’s division and in some events, as a team, or in a Jack and Jill contest.
Log rollers Billy Kunelius and Brad Jones placed first in the log rolling competition while in the stock saw competition, Donald Lambert of Quebec finished first. Other event results were scheduled to be posted to the Gorham Parks & Recreation webpage on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Local sponsors included: Hancock Lumber who donated and milled all the wood; TNR Trucking that hauled the wood to the common; JML Trucking & Excavation Logging that donated the log for the log rolling event; GO Time Restrooms; Mom’s-Jericho that donated the timing trailer; Caron Building and Rental Center; Nona’s Kitchen; ReMax Northern Edge Realty; Sappi North America; Jericho Outdoors; TMS Diesel North; and Corrigan Screen Printing & Awards.
Event competitors traveled to the Fryeburg Fair in that Maine community to show off their skills. The Fryeburg Fair continues through Oct. 9.
