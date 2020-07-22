BERLIN — Readers of all ages will explore a whole new story as the Berlin Public Library presents “Imagine Your Story” as the library reimagines its summer reading program.
Activities are online this summer and include summer reading goal sheets and reading logs, and Book Bingo for children in pre-K to second grade and second to sixth grade.
Goal sheets, logs and cards can be downloaded from the library's Facebook page or emailed to the family by contacting librarian@berlinnh.gov.
To borrow books check the library’s website at berlinnh.gov/library using these easy steps:
• Check for books that you or your child would like to borrow.
• Make a list. Call (603) 752-5210 between 8 a.m. and 2-p.m.
• Request the books and receive a pick up time.
The 2020 summer online reading program is open to young people, preschool through young adult. The goal is to motivate, enable and encourage children to maintain their reading skills during summer vacation.
A positive attitude about reading and books is just one of the many library services that is distributed along with new materials throughout the community.
As the library staff gains clarity on COVID-19 guidelines, it will expand the library’s summer programming.
Registration for “Imagine your Story” will begin when small gatherings resume at The Berlin Public Library.
Until then, all online activities are family-driven, download a bingo card, check out the wonderful new books. Fill out your goal sheet and start on your book log. For more information, call the library at (603) 752-5210 or go to the website berlinnh.gov/library. All programs are free of charge.
