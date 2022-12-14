BETHLEHEM — Every year, thousands of holiday cards are sent through the tiny Post Office in North Pole, Alaska to get the holiday themed postmark. But did you know that you can add the same holiday spirit to your mail locally by visiting the Bethlehem, N.H., Post Office with your holiday cards. Just bring them into the Bethlehem Post Office and request that they be hand postmarked.

In addition, to make shipping convenient for customers, the Postal Service is extending hours at post offices across the nation.

