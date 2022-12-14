BETHLEHEM — Every year, thousands of holiday cards are sent through the tiny Post Office in North Pole, Alaska to get the holiday themed postmark. But did you know that you can add the same holiday spirit to your mail locally by visiting the Bethlehem, N.H., Post Office with your holiday cards. Just bring them into the Bethlehem Post Office and request that they be hand postmarked.
In addition, to make shipping convenient for customers, the Postal Service is extending hours at post offices across the nation.
Select postal facilities in the Maine-New Hampshire-Vermont District are extending their hours and will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance. Customers can go to usps.com/holiday/holiday-schedule.htm for the holiday service schedule. Enter a ZIP Code to search for a post office near you to see the available services and holiday hours.
The ME-NH-VT District serves ZIP Codes 030 through 059
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
This year, Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Sunday, when Post Office locations nationwide are already closed. As a result, all post offices will be closed for the observation of both federal holidays on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2.
There are no residential or business deliveries on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 except for Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year in select locations for an additional fee. All post office locations will be open for business and regular mail delivery will resume after the holidays on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Some post offices may have limited hours on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. There are currently no plans for limited hours on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31. Customers are advised to always check with their local Post Office for hours of operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.