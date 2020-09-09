U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) has launched a portal to allow Granite Staters to share their experiences following recent changes that the Trump administration has made to the Postal Service, which are delaying mail and essential goods.
To share your story log onto hassan.senate.gov/share-your-usps-story.
“Granite Staters in every corner of our state rely on the Postal Service for the delivery of essential goods, especially amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hassan. “The recent changes that the Postmaster General has made to the Postal Service have negatively impacted people all across New Hampshire, including people who have experienced delays receiving necessities like medicine and food. I encourage any Granite Stater who has experienced these types of delays to share their story with me through my website. For anyone in need of immediate assistance, please call my office at (603) 622-2204.”
Hassan is working to protect the Postal Service and reverse the harmful changes that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has made to the agency. Recently, Hassan questioned the Postmaster General about the decommissioning of Manchester sorting machines, medication delivery, and what the Postal Service will do to ensure on-time ballot delivery.
Hassan also joined her colleagues in raising concerns over how these harmful changes are disproportionately impacting service members and their families. Additionally,Hassan led the New Hampshire congressional delegation in calling for answers on mail delivery concerns that they have heard about from Granite Staters, and has repeatedly called for additional funding to support the U.S. Postal Service in the next COVID-19 relief package.
