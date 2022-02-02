The highly successful Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program launched Jan. 24 by Granite United Way, in partnership with Citizens, which generously supports the program with a $50,000 contribution.
“Each year this program plays an important role in developing financial stability throughout all of our regions,” said Patrick Tufts, president and chief executive officer of Granite United Way.
“During the pandemic, we were successful in reaching the low to moderate income households who relied on us in a virtual environment. The partnership with Citizens continues to play an important role in ensuring access to this program,” he said.
This free tax preparation program is available to individuals and families with household incomes up to $58,000 annually.
Taxes are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers who assist low-to-moderate income residents of the state to access the greatest amount of refunds.
Both Granite United Way and Citizens share a common goal of encouraging financial stability and recognize the importance of programs like VITA to families and individuals.
The program has grown over the years, thanks in part to the support of Citizens.
“The VITA program has provided thousands of New Hampshire residents with free tax preparation assistance, helping put more financial resources back into the hands of local families,” said Joe Carelli, President, Citizens, New Hampshire. “Tax refunds and credits secured through this program can kickstart savings and become the foundation for a healthier financial future.”
It’s easy to schedule an appointment by visiting NHTaxHelp.org to see the full list of free tax sites in the state and to make their appointment. Those without internet access can call 211.
They can claim all of these benefits by filing for free at a VITA site,” said Cary Gladstone, Senior Director of Asset Building at Granite United Way.
The EITC is a support for working people who don’t make a lot of money. According to the IRS, about 1-in-4 eligible New Hampshire residents fail to file for the EITC, leaving an estimated $49 million unclaimed.
