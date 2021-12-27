By Lily Bohlke, New Hampshire News Connection
CONCORD -- New Hampshire is in the thick of redistricting, and groups say voters have been making it clear at public hearings they want to see a transparent process. The House Committee on Redistricting recently approved the new congressional maps, which will go to a full state House vote in January. Legislative maps are still in the works.
Lily Jackson, redistricting organizer for the ACLU of New Hampshire, said the process has historically been done behind closed doors, but Granite Staters want that to change.
"People understand that this is a critical issue that is going to affect everyone in the next decade," said Jackson. "They're calling on their local representatives to make sure that it's successful, and it's fair to every Granite Stater."
Republicans fully control the congressional and legislative redistricting processes in New Hampshire, with the Governor's Office and a majority in both the state House and Senate. Candidates for 2022 midterms must file to run by June 1, so the congressional maps need to be set by then.
Jackson argued it is critical congressional and state district boundaries benefit the people and their wishes, not political parties.
"The representatives who are elected have the power to make decisions that will greatly impact all these communities, from ensuring safe schools to adopting inclusive immigration policies," said Jackson. "The people that live in the district can then in turn influence whether elected officials feel obligated to respond to particular communities' needs."
Jordan DeLoach, director of communications for the group State Voices, said it is important to make sure marginalized communities have choice over their daily lives, whether it be who their representative is, what health care they receive or what education they are able to get for their children.
"Regardless of how the maps turn out, we're gonna keep fighting, we're gonna keep building together until all of our folks have their voices, votes and needs heard," DeLoach said. "Redistricting, community districting, is an excellent way to start getting people really engaged in that process."
