Gorham Middle School announced its honor rolls for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year, ending Nov. 6, 2020.
Grade 6: High Honors: Cooper Ladd, Nolan Lavigne, Courtney Roy and Sophia Savage.
Honors: Emma Belisle, Eva Class, Lexie Gagnon, Jillian Goulet, Owen LaPointe, Gisele Mayorga, Trevor Penney, Camden Santy, Hazel Schuft, Sotirios Thagouras and Lane Wakefield.
Grade 7: High Honors: Madison Lamarque.
Honors: Hallee Albert, Maxwell Grondin, Atticus Hammill, Logan Herriott, Sofie Nickerson, Jesse Odermatt and Mason Roberge.
Grade 8: High Honors: Addison Eastman and Risa Gallant.
Honors: Nicole Conrad, Ayden Corrigan, Ethan Corrigan, Gavin Corrigan, Logan DaSilva, Laney Downs, Lily Gorban, Isaac Langlois, Dalton Lefebvre, Connor Lemoine, Jack Saladino, Gabriella Ur, Chaise Wade, Shianna Wood and Abram Wydra.
