Gorham Middle School has announced the High Honor and Honor Rolls for the third quarter. The following students are listed.
Grade 6: High Honors: Hazel Schuft. Honors: Emma Belisle, Lily Bradbury, Lexie Gagnon, Evan Gilbert, Jillian Goulet, Cooper Ladd, Owen LaPointe, Nolan Lavigne, Annabelle LeBlanc, Trevor Penney, Courtney Roy, Sophia Savage and Lane Wakefield.
Grade 7: High Honors: Darien Criniti, Madison Lamarque and Sofie Nickerson. Honors: Hallee Albert, Maxwell Grondin, Abigail Lamarque and Mason Roberge.
Grade 8: High Honors: Ayden Corrigan, Addison Eastman and Risa Gallant. Honors: Nicole Conrad, Ethan Corrigan, Gavin Corrigan, Lily Gorban, Isaac Langlois, Connor Lemoine, Jack Saladino, Gabriella Ur, Chaise Wade and Abram Wydra.
