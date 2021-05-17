Gorham High School has announced the High Honor and Honor Rolls for the third quarter. The following students are listed.
Grade 9: High Honors: Jake Bartlett, Sarah Godin, Mya Platt and Elizabeth Roberge. Honors: Abraham Backler, Brenna Cloutier, Sedric DeBlois, Kailee Fillion, Grace Gilbert, JunSung Montanaro, Olivia O’Neil, Camden Pake and Brendan Saladino.
Grade 10: High Honors: Aimee Bousquet, Carson Roberge, Caelen Wade and Alec Wydra. Honors: Levi Bernard, Jessica Burton, Chase Carder, Aiden Corrigan, Adam Devoid, Connor Doherty, Madison Fillion, Ryan Johnson, Aribella Leveille, John Micucci, Alexander O’Brien, Kanelei O’Connell, Mathew Pickett, Kyle Pike and Zoe Platt.
Grade 11: High Honors: Caitlin Beals, Dominic DeCilla, Halery Desilets, Zoe Grondin, Katherine Laflamme, Teagan Leclerc and Alexander Mayerson. Honors: Madison Bijeau, Liam Cairns, Sidney Chapman, Andrew Dale, Hannah Fox, Sage Gallant, Nathaniel LeBlanc, Scotland O’Brien, Cody Pike, Xavier Vaillancourt-Locke and Nolan York.
Grade 12: High Honors: Emma Bernier, Cheyenne Berube, Katelyn Chase, Libby Fortin, Julia Langlois, Isobel Micucci, Jocelyn Paradis and Anastasia Pepin. Honors: Madisyn Buteau, Wyatt DeBlois, Justin Frattallone, Colbe Goudreau, Holden Lettre, Jordan Lukaszewski, Bryanna Poirier, Tristan Robertson, Ean Steady, Ethan Taillon and Nicholas Wade.
