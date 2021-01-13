GORHAM — The Gorham Fire Department is better equipped to keep all community members safe thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The $29,866 grant will be used to purchase extrication equipment, fulfilling a critical need within the department.
“We are committed to helping organizations such as Gorham Fire Department continue their lifesaving work within local communities. We are honored to be able to award this grant and do our part to ensure that Gorham is safer for everyone, including first responders,” said Robin Peters, executive director, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The extrication equipment will be used to safely and efficiently remove trapped victims of motor vehicle accidents.
The grant was one of 96 Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded to public safety organizations across the country during the most recent grant application period. The 96 grants total more than $1.8 million.
To donate and learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, go to FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.
