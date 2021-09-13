KINGSTON, R.I. — Allison Yoon Gallagher of Berlin graduated from the University of Rhode Island, receiving a bachelor of science in marine biology, summa cum laude.
Gallagher was one of more than 4,000 people who graduated at the University's 135th Commencement May 22, 2021.
Students who received the honor summa cum laude graduated with a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.7.
