GORHAM — The Rev. Kyle Stanton, pastor of Good Shepherd and Holy Family Parishes, and Head of School at Salve Regina Academy, received the 2020 St. John Vianney Cleric of the Year Award from the Diocese of Manchester Catholic Schools Office.
The New Hampshire Catholic School Clergy Member of the Year award is named for St. John Vianney, the patron saint of parish priests. According to the Diocesan Catholic Schools Office, the recipient of the Spirit of St. John Vianney Award is a member of the clergy who provides inspirational support for Catholic education in the diocese.
Under the. Rev. Stanton’s leadership, Salve Regina Academy opened in September 2019, welcoming over 40 students into its location adjacent Holy Family Parish.
The opening sparking a renewed interest in Catholic education, as Berlin had been without a Catholic school for more than a decade. During the school’s inaugural year, Stanton raised more than $230,000, from approximately 350 donors, to fund tuition scholarships and necessary building upgrades.
Gorham resident and Salve Regina parent Maria Therriault is grateful for all Stanton has done.
“He has worked very hard to ensure we of the North Country get a school back up and running. He has worked many years planning the opening of the school and Father Kyle stayed late painting, putting flooring down or anything else that needed to be done. All with God’s grace our school opened,” said Therriault.
Alison Mueller, director of marketing, enrollment and development for the Diocesan Catholic Schools Office shared a similar sentiment.
“It is nearly unheard of to have a pastor set out to build a school. This was an initiative launched from the local community’s desire for an authentically Catholic education. Father Kyle’s ability to listen to the needs of families and then respond in such a resolute way is truly remarkable. We are grateful for all he has done for the mission of Catholic education. This award is well deserved,” she said.
Stanton becomes the fourth cleric to receive this award since the Recognizing Excellence Awards were created in 2016. Previous to this award, Stanton was also featured in the Union Leader’s “40 Under 40” in 2016. For more information about Salve Regina Academy, go to berlingorhamcatholics.org.
