MANCHESTER — Offering an additional energy assistance option for customers in the Granite State, Eversource today launched its New Start program in New Hampshire. New Start is an arrearage forgiveness program that helps income-eligible customers eliminate the outstanding balance on their account at the time of enrollment in as little as 12 months by forgiving a set portion of that balance with each on-time, monthly payment by the customer.
Enrollment in New Start for Eversource customers in New Hampshire begins today, March 28. To be eligible, customers must have a financial hardship status on their account and have a past due balance of $150 or more that is 60 or more days past due.
“With many of our customers and communities continuing to face financial difficulties due to the pandemic and other challenges, the need for enhanced energy assistance options is as great as ever,” said Eversource Vice President of Customer Operations Jess Cain. “New Start is an established and proven model to help support customers by getting them caught up on their bill, also ultimately saving all of our other customers from long-term costs. Our dedicated customer care representatives work every day to help customers find the best payment assistance solution in their specific case, and we’re excited to have New Start as an additional option to offer in the Granite State.”
In addition to New Start, Eversource offers and helps connect customers to a variety of assistance and payment programs, including the New Hampshire Electric Assistance Program, Neighbor Helping Neighbor and federal and state programs such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program and New Hampshire Homeowner Assistance Fund.
Payment plans are also available to all customers to pay their past-due balance over a period of time, and any customer enrolled in a payment plan who is current with their payment terms cannot have their service disconnected.
Customers can visit Eversource.com to learn more about the available payment programs and resources, or sign up for New Start in just a few simple steps. They can also call Eversource at 844-273-7760. For more information on how to apply for federal energy assistance, visit 211nh.org. For more information on the New Hampshire rental and homeowner assistance programs, visit homehelpnh.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.