DUMMER — The Dummer Public Library will be hosting a Christmas raffle. The prizes include a third of a cord of dried split firewood, delivered; a Christmas-themed lap quilt; two natural wreaths; gift certificates and coupons to local business and many other fine handmade items.
Raffle items will be displayed at the Dummer Public Library located at 67 Hill Road.
Pictures of all items will also be posted on the library’s Facebook page: facebook.com/Dummer-Public-Library-201082144080987.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the library during business hours, Monday and Thursday, from 2:30-5:30 p.m., each week beginning Nov. 30 and running through Dec. 17.
Tickets may also be purchased online using the following website: venmo@The Dummer Public–Library. Tickets are $1 each or $10 for 12 tickets.
Money raised from the raffle will go towards the purchase of a new computer for patron use. Winning tickets will be pulled on the last day of the raffle.
Contact Heather at (603) 449-0995 or email dummerlibrary@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.