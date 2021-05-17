CONCORD — As the economic recovery continues from the impact of COVID-19, the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration is offering low and moderate income homeowners the opportunity to apply for property tax relief. The DRA is accepting applications for its Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief program through June 30. The department distributed more than $886,700 through this tax relief program last year, and nearly $45 million in total since the program launched in 2002.
“We aim to provide as much support to our taxpayers as possible,” said DRA Commissioner Lindsey Stepp. “Although the COVID-19 situation has improved from this time last year, we understand that many face financial challenges. We will work with qualified individuals to make sure they have the option to apply for tax relief.”
An eligible applicant for Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief is a person who is:
• Single with adjusted gross income less than or equal to $20,000 or married or head of New Hampshire household with adjusted gross income less than or equal to $40,000.
• Owns a homestead subject to the State Education Property Tax.
• Has resided in that homestead as of April 1, 2020.
The application form (Form DP-8) is available on NHDRA’s website at revenue.nh.gov/forms/low-moderate.htm. Older versions of the form will not be accepted. Program applicants are required to submit their individual income tax returns with the application.
Taxpayers with questions should call Taxpayer Services at (603) 230-5920, press prompt 2, then prompt 2 again.
The Department of Revenue Administration provided the following tips to homeowners considering applying for the program:
• Applicants are reminded that NHDRA is a state taxing agency and cannot determine an individual’s federal tax liability. If applicants are unsure whether they are required to file federally, they may contact the IRS at (800) 829-1040.
• If an applicant is not required to file with the IRS, they should check the box on the Form DP-8 indicating this.
• Homesteads held in trust must also be verified by submission of the trust document, but may still qualify for relief.
Residents who do not have internet access may request Form DP-8 by calling NHDRA’s Forms Line at (603) 230-5001.
Granite State residents can find more information about the Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief program and review the status of their application on revenue.nh.gov. NHDRA’s Taxpayer Services Division is available to answer all filing questions. Contact the Taxpayer Services Division by phone at (603) 230-5000 (select option 2), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
