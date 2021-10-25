WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Representatives Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Chris Pappas (NH-01) announced that New Hampshire has received $1,307,965 to increase the AmeriCorps living allowance to make service more accessible and inclusive, and to incentivize individuals to participate in the program. The funding is provided through both AmeriCorps and the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March.
“I’m glad to welcome this funding to the Granite State to increase participation and retention in AmeriCorps programs. AmeriCorps members provide essential services in our communities, from assisting survivors of domestic violence to mentoring children in underserved areas. Prioritizing national service is always a top concern for me because it is an investment in the well-being of our communities and families across New Hampshire and the nation,” said Shaheen.
“AmeriCorps volunteers are integral to the communities that they serve across New Hampshire, and their work is even more important amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hassan. “I am glad to announce that AmeriCorps programs in New Hampshire will receive American Rescue Plan funding to make service more inclusive, and in turn, strengthen AmeriCorps overall.”
“This funding from the American Rescue Plan is wonderful news for New Hampshire, and will help to ensure AmeriCorps can deliver crucial services and support to those in need throughout our state,” said Kuster. “The AmeriCorps members receiving these federal dollars have been hard at work providing essential services for our communities and Granite Staters in underserved areas, and this funding will help them expand their reach even further. I look forward to seeing the positive impact of these programs, and will continue working to ensure no one is left behind as we recover and rebuild from this pandemic.”
“The American Rescue Plan funding will provide the opportunity to expand service into new communities, increase the amount of members serving and provide a higher living allowance making service more equitable,” said Gretchen Stallings, Executive Director, Volunteer NH.
