LANCASTER — "The Common Loon — A New Hampshire Icon" will be the focus of the Weeks State Park summer program and field trip on July 28 and 29. 

For many, the haunting call of a loon is an important part of the New Hampshire lake experience. Hear a free presentation about the bird at 7 p.m. in the Great Room at the Summit Lodge at Weeks State Park on July 28. Often seen as a symbol of the northern wilderness, loons are a beloved fixture on New Hampshire lakes, and many lake visitors enjoy watching them as they raise their young. However, the breeding season can be a vulnerable time for loons — they face many threats, both natural and from humans, while on our lakes. 

