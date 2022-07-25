LANCASTER — "The Common Loon — A New Hampshire Icon" will be the focus of the Weeks State Park summer program and field trip on July 28 and 29.
For many, the haunting call of a loon is an important part of the New Hampshire lake experience. Hear a free presentation about the bird at 7 p.m. in the Great Room at the Summit Lodge at Weeks State Park on July 28. Often seen as a symbol of the northern wilderness, loons are a beloved fixture on New Hampshire lakes, and many lake visitors enjoy watching them as they raise their young. However, the breeding season can be a vulnerable time for loons — they face many threats, both natural and from humans, while on our lakes.
The presentation will focus on the biology and life history of loons, the specific threats that loons face, and the work the Loon Preservation Committee's staff and volunteers have performed since 1975 to help recover New Hampshire's threatened population. The program starts at 7 p.m.
Caroline Hughes has been a biologist at the Loon Preservation Committee since 2016. Her work includes helping to oversee LPC's statewide loon monitoring program, building and floating rafts and signs to help vulnerable loon pairs nest successfully and rescuing loons in distress. She also assists with research into the challenges facing New Hampshire's loons and planning and conducting the Loon Preservation Committee's education and outreach programs.
The Loon Preservation Committee (loon.org) is headquartered in Moultonborough and works to protect loons throughout the state as part of its mission to restore and maintain a healthy population of loons in New Hampshire. The group also works to monitor the health and productivity of loon populations as sentinels of environmental quality, as well as promote a greater understanding of loons and the natural world.
The loon field trip is scheudled for 8-10 a.m., Friday, July 29, at Martin Meadow Pond.
Join Hughes and others at 8 a.m. for a paddle at Martin Meadow Pond on Martin Meadow Pond Road off U.S. Route 3 in Lancaster to visit a pair of New Hampshire's breeding loons.
In a small group setting, participants will observe and interpret loon behaviors and vocalizations, and learn the fascinating history of Martin Meadow Pond's loon pair. Experts will discuss the conservation concerns that have affected the loons on the pond and the management work being done to help them successfully reproduce each year.
Participants need to bring:
• A canoe or kayak and paddles. Plan on transporting your boat to the pond.
• PFD (personal flotation device or life jacket) for each person. Participants are required to wear a PFD while on the water during this trip.
• Binoculars. The group will be following best-practices for ethically observing wildlife, including maintaining a distance from the loons. Binoculars are recommended for the best viewing experience.
• Sunscreen, hat, bug protection, water shoes, rain gear.
Weeks State Park is located on the east side of Route 3, about 2 miles south of Lancaster. Carpooling is strongly suggested if possible for the events.
The field trip is located on Martin Meadow Pond Road off of U.S. Route 3.
The summer programs are sponsored by the Weeks State Park Association, N.H. Division of Parks, and UNH Cooperative Extension.
