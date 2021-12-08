CONCORD — To ring in the New Year, N.H. State Parks welcomes back the ever-popular First Day Hikes. These hikes offer individuals and families an opportunity to begin the New Year rejuvenated and connected with the outdoors by taking a free self-guided hike on Jan. 1.
Join New Hampshire State parks and their partners with a family-friendly hike on New Year’s Day. This year there will be a few first-time-hosting State Park locations.
“We are very happy with the popularity of the First Day Hike program,” said Phil Bryce, Director N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation.
“This year’s list of First Day Hike parks provides a variety of options to hike from Hampton with its ocean views to sweeping mountain views at Weeks State Park. I invite everyone to come spend New Year’s Day at one of these five beautiful state parks.”
Participants of First Day Hikes can explore historic sites, state parks and even enjoy pet-friendly hikes with their four-footed friends.
Links to register for the First Day Hikes and to find more information, go to nhstateparks.org. Registration is required and there will be no same-day registration available. For questions, contact Eric Feldbaum, nhfdh@dncr.nh.gov or (603) 271-3556.
The location for the 2022 First Day Hike in Coos County is Weeks State Park in Lancaster.
Bring your four-legged friend along for a casual, self-guided hike up the Mount Prospect auto road. The auto road is a moderate 3.2-mile round-trip hike and should take about two hours. While atop the summit, take in the panoramic view of the Presidential Mountain Range. After the hike, enjoy a warm drink and snack at the base of the auto road. Dogs are welcomed but must be leashed at all times and owners are responsible for carrying out all pet waste.
Weeks State Park is located on Route 3 in Lancaster. Parking will be at the base of The Mountain Road, with overflow parking at the Mount Prospect Ski Tow lot. Check-in at the base of the auto road from noon to 2 p.m. Event begins at noon and ends at 3 p.m.
