A few years ago, I did a great 10-mile hike with two friends. We climbed Carter Dome via the Nineteen Mile Brook Trail and the Carter Dome Trail, then returned the same way.
It is a classic 4,000-footer hike. The trail was packed down all the way that day, though it was not long after a snowstorm. I assumed many had done it working on their 48 New Hampshire 4,000-footers. Having the goal of a list has many benefits, and not the least is seeing new territory on every hike.
At the extreme level, those working on the GRID, which is all the 4,000-footers every month of the year, see those peaks bathed in the seasonal varieties of New England weather. They often go in groups as well, having that common goal.
The crowd (being three) that I was part of on Carter Dome was interesting. Barb Bloomberg of Tamworth has “red lined” all the trails in the AMC White Mountain Guide — all well within a decade, whereas many who have done so have taken many years, some a whole lifetime. Yet, she also loves doing hikes for their own sake and doesn’t really need a larger goal.Our goal for this hike was for enjoyment.
Paige Roberts is an archivist at Philips Academy in Andover, Mass. She leads hikes in the Sierra, and is usually up in the White Mountains on Sundays, doing serious hikes with friends.
We arrived at the trailhead for the Nineteen Mile Brook Trail at about 8:30 a.m., strapped snowshoes on our packs and traction on our feet, picked up our trekking poles and headed up the trail. We would not need our snowshoes.
It was great being back on this trail after a long hiatus. The brook on our right was sculptured with ice. We crossed a fairly new footbridge.
In 1.9 miles, we turned left on the Carter Dome Trail. This trail climbs steadily for another 1.9 miles up to the ridge of the Carter Range at Zeta Pass.
You could say getting our second wind had occurred long before getting to Zeta Pass. It is always an interesting feeling when you get a substantial way into the wilds, far beyond any help that could arrive on wheels. The snow-covered forest takes on a different shade of meaning. Your body accepts its task of getting you up, then down. It is an amazing machine. The whole process has a mystical quality.
We turned right at Zeta Pass. For a short way, the Carter Dome Trail combined with the ridge trail called the Carter Moriah Trail. In 0.2 miles, the Carter Moriah Trail turned left to the top of Mount Hight. We decided instead to continue in the sheltered woods on the Carter Dome Trail.
There is a spectacular view from the bare summit of Mount Hight when it is clear, but it was overcast that day, and the clouds had lowered into the forest. We would hit the summit of Mount Hight on our way down.
Soon, we passed the upper junction of the trail to Mount Hight, and we continued upward to the top of Carter Dome. The low-stunted forest had grown up since the fire tower was taken down there. We stood in a clearing and had lunch, enjoying the closeness of a cloudy day on the summit.
On the way down, we took the trail to Mount Hight. From the rocky summit, clouds lifted briefly down below to the east, revealing the Wild River valley. We took photos of each other on the rocks.
Much later as we neared the bottom, we became fascinated with the variety of ice formations in Nineteen Mile Brook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.