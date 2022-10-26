BERLIN — Every year on Oct. 31, when the sun falls and children come around to trick or treat, so does The Berlin Key Club.
The club members go around the neighborhoods of Berlin and Gorham asking for a small donation for a big cause.
For this year’s fundraiser, The Key Club has created is something called Trick Or Treat For Little Feet due to all of the donations going to children around the world who need it most. The idea is whether you are able to give a little, or give a lot, you are treating a huge cause and making a difference in the world around you.
The Berlin Key Club is a student-led organization that strives to serve their community as well as the world around them.
Last year, the club decided to stay within our community and treat Pathways For Pregnancy with diapers and baby wipes to help new mothers in need.
This year they have decided to reach beyond the boundaries of Berlin and Gorham, with $250 of the donations will go to UNICEF. UNICEF is a fund of donated money for children in developing countries. Our donations will be sent to Zambia to provide them with community centers, health-care providers and teachers, as well as toys like blocks and books.
The rest of our donations will go to Boston's Children Hospital, which is home to the world's largest pediatric research enterprise. The hospital is extremely dedicated to the well-being of children around the world and their health.
So, on the night of Halloween, look out for teens in fun costumes holding containers with the Key Club logo. When you see them, please consider donating. Every penny counts.
Abigail Stewart is a student at Berlin High School and a 13-year member of the Kawanis Family.
