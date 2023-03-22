PINKHAM NOTCH — Bluebird, windless conditions greeted racers for the 2023 Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon on Mount Washington on March 18, with plentiful snow covering the course for all five segments. The five-part race started at 8 a.m. at Great Glen with a 6-mile fat bike ride, followed by a 6-mile freestyle cross-country ski leg and a 5-mile backcountry snowshoe up part of the Mt. Washington Auto Road and then down Connie’s Way Trail to the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Pinkham Notch Visitor Center. From there, it was a 3-plus-mile mountain run up the Tuckerman Trail to Tuckerman Ravine for a GS.

“It all went great,” said Jake Risch, president of the non-profit Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation that presents the race, speaking at the awards ceremony at Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale late Saturday afternoon.

