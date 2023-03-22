Ameilia Kerner, 40, of Norwich, Vt., finished first in the elite women's category, snagging the coveted TuckerWoman title. Above, she skis on the Great Glen Trails course at the 2023 Tuckerman's Inferno Pentathlon on March 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Ameilia Kerner, 40, of Norwich, Vt., finished first in the elite women's category, snagging the coveted TuckerWoman title. Above, she skis on the Great Glen Trails course at the 2023 Tuckerman's Inferno Pentathlon on March 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Ed Warren, who won the TuckerMan title, runs on snowshoes on the Great Glen Trails course at the 2023 Tuckerman's Inferno Pentathlon on March 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Andes Slayers were tops in the women's team class and second overall among all teams with a time of 3:21:42.5. They were comprised of (from left): trail runner Victoria Weigold, fat biker Christina Filipowich, cross country skier Hanna Lucy, snowshoer Margaret Graciano and skier Carrie Burkett, with all placing tops among women in those categories. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
The Fresh Off the Couch Team of Intervale repeated as overall champs. The team was comprised of (from left): fat biker Pier Pennoyer; snowshoer and past solo champ Andrew Drummond of Ski the Whites; Ledge Brewing Co. co-owner Silas Miller, who did the ski leg; cross-country skier Sam Evans-Brown; and trail runner Aaron Finley. (WISEGUY CREATIVE PHOTO)
TuckerMan solo men's champion Ed Warren of Bethlehem is seen with TuckerWoman women's solo women's winner Amelia Kerner of Norwich, Vt., after the awards presentations. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
The Valley Originals squad won the eight-team co-ed field in 3:33:40.8, good for third overall. From left: Cross-country racer Gabriel Freedman, 16, a junior at Kennett High; fat biker Parker Welch, 17, a junior at Berlin High; snowshoer Piper Lopashanski, 16, a sophomore at Kennett; trail runner Patrick Laughland, 16, a sophomore at Kennett; and skier Joe Nichipor, 17, a junior at Kennett. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
PINKHAM NOTCH — Bluebird, windless conditions greeted racers for the 2023 Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon on Mount Washington on March 18, with plentiful snow covering the course for all five segments. The five-part race started at 8 a.m. at Great Glen with a 6-mile fat bike ride, followed by a 6-mile freestyle cross-country ski leg and a 5-mile backcountry snowshoe up part of the Mt. Washington Auto Road and then down Connie’s Way Trail to the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Pinkham Notch Visitor Center. From there, it was a 3-plus-mile mountain run up the Tuckerman Trail to Tuckerman Ravine for a GS.
“It all went great,” said Jake Risch, president of the non-profit Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation that presents the race, speaking at the awards ceremony at Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale late Saturday afternoon.
He gave a big shout out to all the racers, race volunteers and sponsors, including presenting sponsor Burgeon Outdoor of Plymouth, and made a point of thanking technical consultant Dodge Garfield of International Mountain Climbing School for working with race officials and snow rangers from the Mount Washington Avalanche Center to determine the best, safest conditions for the ski/snowboard route.
Organizers chose to hold that part of the race on the route “three over” from Right Gully — hence its name, R3 (“right of right of Right Gully”), just to the right of Lobster Claw.
A giant slalom course of 15 gates was set on R3. Racers described how there was a nice shelf cut out at the start of the ski leg, making it easy for them to step into their skis and make their way down the well-covered, windless course under the day’s sunny skies and springlike temperatures.
A special thrill for racers was that for only the second time since the race was founded in 2000, they were able to ski over the Little Headwall to the skiers’ right of open cascading water to connect with the start of the Sherburne Ski Trail at the U.S. Forest Service’s Mount Washington Avalanche Center at Hermit Lake Shelter.
They then descended the twisting tree-lined, 1934-Civilian Conservation Corps-built Sherburne Trail to the finish, following in the tracks of legendary Inferno racers of the 1930s such as then 19-year-old Austrian Toni Matt, who famously schussed the then summit-to-base race including over the Lip of the Headwall in 6 minutes 29.2 seconds on April 16, 1939.
In the 21-men solo TuckerMan elite class, Ed Warren, 37, of Bethlehem — husband of last year’s women’s champ Josie Fisher, who did not race this year — was first in 3:01:14, followed by three-time U.S. Cross-Country Ski Team Olympian and defending solo champion Kris Freeman of Concord, who had a time of 3:06:47.3, and former champion Josh Flanagan, with 3:25:21.9.
“I have not tried to ski fast on cross-country skis since I Nordic raced in high school, so it was a little humbling,” said Warren, who says he cracked a pole on his second lap but still had a good fourth-place solo time in that category of 32:32.
For solo TuckerWomen, Amelia Kerner, 40, of Norwich, Vt., was first in 4:58:09.7, followed by Erin Vanuyl in 5:42:33.6. “This is my first time doing this race, but my dad used to bring me up here from Massachusetts and we skied the ravine growing up,” said Kerner.
Kerner said she is a mom to three young children. She works at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover.
The Off the Couch Team of Intervale repeated as champs overall among 13 teams and as champions in the men’s five-team category. Led by Ledge Brewing Co. co-owner Silas Miller, they boasted a time of two hours, 48 minutes and 39.8 seconds compared to Nott Done Yet’s 3:51:12.2 and the Vilage Idiats’ 4:01:12.3.
In addition to ski leg racer Miller, who was second fastest skier overall in 15:42, the Off the Couch team is comprised of fat biker Pier Pennoyer (29:39, first place), cross country skier Sam Evans-Brown (first cross country skier in 27:21); snowshoer and past solo champ Andrew Drummond of Ski the Whites (50:57, tops in that field); and trail runner Aaron Finley (44:58, third).
Mount Washingotn Valley team Andes Slayers, formerly known as the Tuckerettes, repeated as tops in the one-team women’s tram class and were second overall with a time of 3:21:42.5. They were comprised of fat biker Christina Filipowich (40:16); cross country skier Hanna Lucy (32:13); snowshoer Margaret Graciano (55:43); trail runner Victoria Weigold (52:23) and skier Carrie Burkett (21:04), with all placing tops among women in those categories.
“We’re elated — we crushed it,” said Graciano.
The Valley Originals squad won the eight-team co-ed field in 3:33:40.8, good for third overall among teams. The squad of consisted of fat biker Parker Welch, 17, a junior at Berlin High (35:23); cross-country racer Gabriel Freedman, 16, a junior at Kennett High School (29:15); snowshoer Piper Lopashanski, 16, a sophomore at KHS (1:04:28); snowshoer Patrick Laughland, 16, also a KHS sophomore (54:21) and skier Joe Nichipor, 17, a KHS junior (17:48).
“It was beautiful in the ravine. No wind. Great snow. It was awesome,” said Nichipor.
They were followed in the Co-Ed class by Team Jaymaker with 3:25:44.2 and Brew-Ski with 3:48:10.
In November 2022, the non-profit Friends of Tuckerman Ravine and White Mountain Avalanche Education Foundation merged to form Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation.
