BERLIN — As a radio recording of an ice hockey game played in the background and visitors streamed in and out of the Moffett House, 17-year-old Kolin Melanson studied an old, framed, broadsheet newspaper page hanging on a wall.
“BHS Wins Championship By Whipping Doms In Overtime” headlined a March 22, 1967, sports story in The Berlin Reporter.
Melanson, a junior at Berlin High School, and goalie on its varsity hockey team, understands well the pressure and thrill of a game. Especially of a championship game’s outcome, as the 55-year-old newspaper page shows.
He can relate to the hockey tournament exhibit he viewed at the Dec. 10 re-opening of the Moffett House sports museum. As a goalie, he said he likes the pressure of playing that role. “It keeps you on your toes at all times,” Melanson said. “It’s the last line of defense.”
For those who have not yet visited the Moffett House, 119 High St., or the Berlin Falls House, 72 High St., the opportunity to do so remains. The museums' hours are: Moffett House, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, noon–4 p.m.; and the Berlin Falls House, Thursday, from noon–4 p.m. The museums are also open by appointment, as noted on the website berlinhistoricalsociety.org, the online home of the Berlin & Coos County Historical Society.
There is so much to see at both houses that it’s OK to visit more than once. Founded in 1990, the Berlin & Coos County Historical Society encourages visitors. For those doing family history research, as the website notes, the Moffett House & Genealogy Center contains the “largest library of genealogical material North of Manchester.”
While visitors reminisced over photos and local sports memorabilia on the Moffett House’s first floor at its opening last month, other people stepped down the stairs to the home’s basement. Once there, they were greeted by Jan Ely, a curator with the BCCHS, who showed them the office of the home’s namesake, Dr. Irving Francis Moffett, an osteopathic doctor.
The floor's underlying boards are visible from one side of the examination table.
“How many people were here to wear the linoleum out like that,” Ely said, as a visitor looked downward.
Dr. Moffett’s medical practice began in 1932. From 1949 until 1993, when he died, he saw hundreds of Coos County patients.
Dr. Moffett’s late wife, Mary, his second wife, said Ely, bequeathed in 1996 the house and her husband’s office to the historical society. Upstairs, on the main floor, in one corner of a room, is a color photograph of Mary Moffett, seated. The photo and its settings are recreated in the same spot inside the Moffett House.
Ely and fellow museum volunteer Kathy Baublis spoke of Dr. Moffett's work. An osteopath is a fully trained and licensed medical professional. A holistic approach is taken to one’s needs, and one out of every four medical students today is enrolled in a doctor of osteopathy program, as noted on osteopathic.org.
Museum member Ray Daigle worked on the medical treatment room exhibit, which featured the medical marvels of the day. Dr. Moffett opened his practice in 1932, and the equipment he used remains in place. An autoclave, which cleans and sterilizes medical equipment, sits in one corner of the basement office. So, too, for a gastro-photor, a radioclast, plus a tool to test hearing wavelengths. A full-size, one-piece white astronaut-looking suit to improve one’s oxygen levels in the body, hangs ready for a would-be patient to carefully slip into.
In the desk of Dr. Moffett’s office, Baublis and Ely reviewed a page from his appointment book, dated April 5, 1943, and notes written by hand, in cursive. They also looked at index cards akin to alphabetized recipe cards with handwritten treatment notes for all manner of ailments, including club foot and chilblain, and for all age groups, from children to adults.
“These are all his home remedies,” Baublis said. “He did everything.”
“He did quite a lot,” said Ely.
