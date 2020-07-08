3RD - 6TH GRADE BASKETBALL WITH JIM COUHIE: There is a change in the day to Friday. Maximum of nine (9) participants. Fridays, starting July 10 for five weeks, 8:45 - 10 a.m. Hone your skills with low-key drills and scrimmages. Call with name, telephone and grade entering. Participants should plan on bringing personal hand sanitizer as well as water, sneakers and comfortable clothing. The cost is $35 per participant.
AGES 4 - 6 BEGINNER BASEBALL WITH JIM COUHIE: There is a change in the day to Thursday. Maximum of eight (8) participants each session. Thursdays, starting July 10 for five weeks. Choose either 10:15 - 11:30 a.m. or 11:45 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Children will learn the basics of the game using a tee and soft balls. Location is Gilbert Street Field. Call with child’s name, age, telephone number. Participants should plan to bring their own glove and personal hand sanitizer. The cost is $35 per participant.
WE INVITE YOU TO JOIN BERLIN’S R.E.C. CHALLENGES (RECREATION’S EASY CHALLENGES) : Fun weekly challenges for anyone 17 and younger (parents are welcome to help the very young participate). Complete the three challenges, send to Berlin Recreation by stated deadline and be entered to win a prize. Challenge 3 will be the same every week for a time capsule at the end of summer. Send either to tletarte@berlinnh.gov or mail by Tuesday of the following week to Berlin Recreation, 672 First Avenue, Berlin, NH 03570. Log onto berlinnh.gov, the Recreation and Parks Department web site for the latest challenge.
K - 8TH GRADE SOCCER HAS STARTED BUT YOU CAN STILL JOIN: orth Country Summer Soccer with Tony Valliere plays their games at Community Field. The cost is $35 per person. K - 2nd Grade plays at 5 p.m.; 3rd - 5th Grade plays at 6 p.m., and 6th - 8th Grade plays at 7 p.m. Register at Berlin Recreation Department.
FRIENDSHIP PARK RAISED BEDS: The cost is $20 per raised bed at Friendship Park at 115 Mason Street. Call (603) 752-2010 with your questions.
PLAYGROUND FUN AT BERLIN RECREATION CENTER: Program runs until August 7. Open to children age 6-16. Monday – Friday. Free but guardians must first sign permission forms. Supervised activities, sports, crafts, trips. When not outside or involved in physical activities, children must wear a face mask.
