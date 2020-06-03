BERLIN — Potential summer programs are in the works and subject to last minute changes as adjustments are made relative to COVID-19.
At this time, Berlin Recreation is simply asking people for their interest in the programs.
Call (603) 752-2010 or email tletarte@berlinnh.gov and provide the pertinent information requested for the specific program below.
All programs will have a general release form as well as a COVID-19 waiver that have to be signed before participation will be allowed.
Friendship Park raised beds: $20.00 per bed located at Friendship Park at 115 Mason Street. At time of purchase, gardeners will be given select day and time to work on their bed to allow for proper social distancing. Please call with name and telephone number.
Tennis lessons at Glen Avenue courts: Instructor William Aronson will offer a variety of lessons. Session 1 to begin June 29. Session 2 (if session 1 ends on time) to begin July 27. Maximum of eight (8) per session. Mondays for four weeks. Each participant will need their own racquet, a can of balls, and personal hand sanitizer. $100.00 per program. Call with your name, telephone number, indicate if you are an adult or your age if under 18 and which session and lesson you are interested in.
Lesson 1, adult beginner: Fundamentals of the game, racquet positioning, shot placement and games. For ages 17 and older. Choose time slot 3-4 p.m. or 6-7 p.m.
Lesson 2, adult intermediate and advanced: More competitive approach geared to improving performance. For ages 17 and older. 4-5 p.m.
Lesson 3, youth beginner: Participants can be a total beginner or a youth looking to improve their skills and have fun. For ages 8-16. 5 - 6 p.m.
Grades K-8 summer soccer with Tony Valliere: Hoping to offer the same great summer program as in the past but subject to restrictions lifting. Simply want to be ready to go as soon as it is OK. People are asked call or email with participant’s name, telephone, grade they will be entering in September, if they are new or what team they played for last year. The cost is $35 per child. Games (if possible) will be at Community Field.
Grades 3-6 basketball with Jim Couhie: The program is for a maximum of nine participants and meets Thursdays, starting July 9, for five weeks. 8:45-10 a.m. Hone your skills with low-key drills and scrimmages. Call with name, telephone and grade entering. Participants should plan on bringing personal hand sanitizer as well as water, sneakers and comfortable clothing. The cost is $35 per child.
Ages 4-6 beginner baseball with Jim Couhie: This program is for a maximum of eight participants in each session. Players will meet Thursdays, starting July 9, for five weeks. Choose either 10:15-11:30 a.m. or 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Children will learn the basics of the game using a tee and soft balls. Held at Gilbert Street Field. Call with child’s name, age, telephone number. Participants should plan to bring their own glove and personal hand sanitizer. The cost is $35 per child.
British soccer: Mini-Kickers had to be canceled for this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.