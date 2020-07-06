BERLIN -- Due to the ongoing concerns brought about by COVID 19, the Berlin Public Library will continue to be closed to the public until further notice.
For library patrons, the Grab-and-Go service will continue. This service is done in a contactless manner. Patrons may call/email to reserve books, DVDs, and/or magazines from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Once the order is placed a pick- up time will be scheduled. Items are deposited in a bin adjacent to the lower level entrance to await retrieval. Non-library patrons may sign up for this service by calling to set an appointment. A valid photo ID and proof of residency is required. Please place returned items in the book drop at the front of the library or mail slot in front door for DVDs.
All Berlin residents are welcome to sign up for New Hampshire Downloadable Books. This service allows residents to access e-books, e-magazines, and audiobooks through home computer and/or mobile devices. Please call or email with any questions.
Inter Library Loan service is not operational at this time.
The staff is in the process of expanding the book catalogue for both adult and juvenile sections to include a more diverse selection of fiction, large print, young adult, and non-fiction books. The online catalogue can be accessed via the City Website Library Department at, berlinplnh.booksys.net/opac/bpl/#menuHome or jon Facebook where new books are highlighted daily.
The library is now offering copying, faxing, and scanning services by appointment.
Access to the genealogy web databases (HeritageQuest Online and Ancestry Library) are currently available for remote use.
The Summer Reading Program is still being developed. Please look for future postings. Until then, you can play a game of Book BINGO. The cards and rules are posted on BPL Facebook page, mailed to your home at your request, available with each Grab-and-Go pick-up or available through email kgodin@berlinnh.gov.
Library staff is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer your questions.
