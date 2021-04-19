BERLIN — If your child will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, he or she is eligible for kindergarten.
Berlin Public Schools has transitioned to online registration and completion of beginning-of-year paperwork. This portal is open to incoming kindergarteners beginning May 3.
Parents are asked to register their children by May 14 in order to be scheduled for a Zoom interview.
To register your child for kindergarten:
1. Go to the webpage: sau3.org.
2. Hover over “Parents” and choose “New Student Registration.” This will take you to PowerSchool Enrollment Express Portal.
3. Fill in the required information and select grade "K" as your grade level, your school preference as Berlin Elementary School, and enrollment year as 21-22.
4. Then click “Apply to School.”
5. You will receive an email confirmation that you have applied. From there, a member of the SAU 3 office staff and/or administration will then approve your application. Upon approval, you will receive an email with a link back into the program. This email will include your user name and password to go back into the system to complete all registration documentation.
6. As you go through the forms, you will see options to upload a copy of the birth certificate, immunization records, and recent physical documentation. Please note: Originals of these documents will need to be provided to office staff prior to rentry to the building.
This process can be completed on any laptop, Chromebook or PC at home, atthe public library or at the school by appointment.
Kindergarten “screening” after online registration, has been changed. Here is a timeline of the new screening process:
• May 24-26: Teachers will reach out to families to schedule Zoom sessions.
• May 27 (7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) and May 28 (7:30 a.m.-noon): Teachers host Zoom interviews with parents and children.
• First week of Fall 2021-2022: Physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, etc. will screen students in class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.