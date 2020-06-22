INTERVALE — Believe in Books Youth Theatre programs have been known for their amazing performances throughout the year and their weeklong summer camp sessions.
This year, BIBLF has made the decision to continue their mission and provide the story-based day camp for local children in the area.
With guidance provided by the State of New Hampshire, the CDC, and American Camp Association, Believe in Books Youth Summer Theatre Camp will open beginning June 29 and run in week-long sessions through Aug. 21.
Camp may look a little different with daily health screenings and additional safety protocols, but the mission will remain the same of immersing campers in the world of story-telling.
Registration is open for every session of camp for children between the ages of 7 and 14, who have participated in Believe in Books Youth Theatre activities previously as well as children in school districts: SAU9, SAU13 and MSAD72.
All other New Hampshire or out of state residents are eligible to register but first priority will be given to local residents. Campers who register and are accepted will participate in a weeklong camp and give a final performance on Friday evenings for the public.
BIBLF welcomes campers to the 100-Acre Wood for an incredible summer experience. To learn more about the Youth Summer Theatre Camp, go to believeinbooks.org/youth-theatre-camp.html or call the BIBLF office at (603) 356-9980.
The mission of BIBLF is to advance healthy development of young minds through literacy programs that encourage early reading, imagination, and physical activity.The Literacy Foundation is a Charitable 501(c)(3) Non-Profit guided by the needs and involvement of the communities of which it serves. Learn more about Believe in Books Literacy Foundation at believeinbooks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.