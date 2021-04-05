SARGENT'S PURCHASE — A Delaware man was injured Saturday in a skiing accident on Mount Washington.
According to a New Hampshire Fish and Game press release, a call was received at about 4 p.m. on Saturday for a skier who was injured after a tumble down a steep slope in the Gulf of Slides, located on the southeast side of Mount Washington.
The victim was identified as 61-year-old Arild Hestvik of Newark, Del.
Limited information was available other than the skier had tumbled the entire length of a slide path, an approximate ground distance of 1,000 feet, down a popular skiing route known as “Main Gully.”
Due to the mechanism of injury and distance to the trailhead, U.S. Forest Service snow rangers took immediate action and called Dartmouth Hitchcock’s Helicopter in hopes that they would be able to find a suitable landing zone near the patient.
When Fish and Game conservation officers arrived at the staging area, the snow rangers were coordinating with DHART trying to find a spot to land.
DHART was unable to locate a suitable landing zone due to the height of trees and limited open areas.
As DHART was in the air, first responders on the scene relayed that Hestvik appeared to have sustained multiple injuries but was currently stable.
With this information, and due to the known mechanism of injury, a call was made in an attempt to get the National Guard helicopter. The Guard helicopter is set up with a cable hoist, which allows the helicopter to hover above the ground and pluck a patient up in a rescue litter.
Due to timeliness of response and ensuing darkness, the National Guard helicopter was judged to not be a viable option.
With neither helicopter being able to assist, rescuers decided to transport Hestvik out over land, down the Gulf of Slides, in a rescue litter.
While being carried down the trail, Hestvik reported that his boot released from his binding before he even made his first turn, causing him to fall the full length of Main Gully.
Hestvik arrived at the Pinkham Notch Visitor Center at about 9 p.m. He was loaded into a Gorham Ambulance and transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
U.S. Forest Service snow rangers and N.H. Fish and Game conservation officers worked on the rescue call together and would like to thank all volunteers who rendered aid in the rescue effort.
This mission serves as a continued example of how patients in the backcountry are assisted by fellow users and outdoor enthusiasts.
The U.S. Forest Service would like to stress that with the current snow conditions are very firm with long, sliding falls possible.
Check the avalanche forecast at mountwashingtonavalachecenter.org for current avalanche and other mountain hazard reports.
