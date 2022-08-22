CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services this summer announced a new program to provide short-term relief and financial assistance for low-income residential well owners experiencing irreversible deterioration of water supply quantity or water quality caused by droughts or other types of natural disasters. The Water Assistance for Natural Disaster Impacts to Low-Income Residential Well Owners program, known as WAND,  is funded by a $500,000 grant from the Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund.

“Through our Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund, New Hampshire has invested nearly $2 million to provide assistance to scores of low-income homeowners whose wells have been affected by drought,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “With the expansion of this innovative program, New Hampshire is providing yet another layer of assistance to further ensure families have access to a source of clean, reliable drinking water.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.