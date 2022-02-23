People admire the sculpture of cousin team Glenn Woodard of Tamworth and John Woodard of Pompton Plains, New Jersey, at the Jackson Snow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The mountain-climber sculpture of couple Brad and Evelyn Conant of West Haven, Conn., stands among the finished carvings at the Jackson Snow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Wade Parsons of Wakefield, Mass., saws a chunk off his pillar on the first day of the Jackson Scow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails on Jan. 28. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Horses, carved by Wade Parsons of Wakefield, stand among the finished sculptures at the Jackson Snow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails on Sunday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
PINKHAM NOTCH — Eight teams traveled to the snowy fields of Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center at the foot of the Mt. Washington Auto Road last weekend to compete in the 21st New Hampshire Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition, held this year at a new venue at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center.
There were to be 15 teams, but Kathleen said she lost five teams, all from Massachusetts: one due to COVID, the other four on account of Saturday’s forecast.
Competing were Cathie Dinsmore and husband Russ Cook of Williston, Vt.; Wade Parsons of Wakefield, Mass.; cousin duo Glenn Woodard of Tamworth and John Allen Woodard of Pompton Plains, N.J (formerly of Freedom).; Joe and Beth Shafner (also friend Stefan Mallette) of Gloucester, Mass.; father-daughter duo Jeff and Jenna Odhner of Amherst; Patty and Pete Campbell (also stepson Adam Hoyd Campbell) of Meriden, Conn.; Brad and Evelyn Conant of West Haven, Conn; and Serena Sanborn, Desi Du Bois and Carol Godfrey of Maine.
Dinsmore/Cook sculpted a dragon; Parsons a pair of horses; the Woodards a pirate cat; the Shafners a huge face with an egg cracked on its forehead; the Ohdners a tea cup; the Campbells a hat with mountains; and the Conants a hiker.
Winning People’s Choice was Parsons with his lifelike horses. The Conants won the Invitational for their hiker.
And taking the Sanctioned prize for thei pirate were the Woodards, who will be representing the state of New Hampshire at the nationals at Lake Geneva, Wis., in 2023. The Woodards won the 2019 snow-sculpting contes, when it was presented at Black Mountain, and qualified for the 2020 Nationals with their steampunk owl sculpture that year.
