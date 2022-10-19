Speaking about the work of Feeding Hope Food Pantry is pantry and cafe director Sarah Swift, center, as Laura Boucher of the Northern Region Granite United Way (dark scarf) and Greg Swift (right) listen. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
BERLIN — As employers and employees left the city with the closure of the paper mills and the once vaunted Isaacson Structural Steel dissolved into bankruptcy, so did financial contributions to area nonprofits, especially the Northern Region of the United Way.
“That element of giving into the community has largely dried up,” Mayor Paul Grenier said during the City Council’s work session Monday night.
“The need hasn’t gone away but the way to help the United Way has.”
That’s because through regular payroll deductions, many of the city’s employers chipped in to organizations such as the United Way to meet social needs.
Discussion is underway to change that, with plans to again encourage residents to participate in United Way fundraising campaigns. Attending the meeting was Laura Boucher, of the Northern Region of Granite United Way, the office that serves Berlin and the Great North Woods.
Connecting with the people who provide the social services goes a long way to explaining the fundraiser’s importance. As such, Sarah and Greg Swift, of Feeding Hope Food Pantry, affiliated with the Harvest Christian Fellowship. Sarah Swift is the pantry director and director of the Community Cafe. Speaking about this geographic region, Sarah Swift spoke about rents and the cost of living going up. Purchasing food for the pantry and preparing sit-down meals for cafe patrons are a necessary challenge in these economic times as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
“We just offer a lot of hope,” the petite woman said. “A lot of encouragement to try to help out. The United Way has been helpful in not only providing the funds but in the support we need.”
Sarah Swift said that she is not struggling personally. The tough parts of the job come when two stoves no longer work and more individuals and families are getting food from the pantry.
“So far, we’ve already distributed the same amount of food this year as we did last year, the whole year,” Sarah Swift said.
Support from the United Way for the pantry is vital and the city wants to help. Grenier asked City Manager Phil Warren if among city employees a voluntary plan could be discussed and put into place for payroll deductions.
No councilor nor anyone in the audience spoke against the plan.
Boucher said all of the money for the local United Way chapter would remain locally.
To learn more about the Northern Region chapter, click on graniteuw.org. Its coverage area includes Albany, Bartlett, Berlin, Bretton Woods, Brookfield, Carroll, Center Conway, Chatham, Colebrook, Columbia, Conway, Dalton, Dixville, Dummer, Eaton Center, Errol, Glen, Gorham, Groveton, Intervale, Jackson, Jefferson, Lancaster, Madison, Milan, North Conway, North Stratford, Odell, Ossipee, Pittsburg, Randolph, Shelburne, Stark, Stewartstown, Stratford, Twin Mountain, Wentworth, West Stewartstown, and Whitefield.
