Sarah Swift, center

Speaking about the work of Feeding Hope Food Pantry is pantry and cafe director Sarah Swift, center, as Laura Boucher of the Northern Region Granite United Way (dark scarf) and Greg Swift (right) listen. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)

BERLIN — As employers and employees left the city with the closure of the paper mills and the once vaunted Isaacson Structural Steel dissolved into bankruptcy, so did financial contributions to area nonprofits, especially the Northern Region of the United Way.

“That element of giving into the community has largely dried up,” Mayor Paul Grenier said during the City Council’s work session Monday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.