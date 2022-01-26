GORHAM — Students at the Edward Fenn were treated to the spelling talents of 28 fourth- and fifth-grade students during the annual spelling bee.
Fifth-grader, Isabella Bagley, daughter of Elizabeth Bagley and David Broome, became this year’s spelling champion, after correctly spelling “dingoes.” The runner up was Olivia Eastman.
Isabella will advance to the semi final online test which will be provided by Scripps National Spelling Bee. The online test will be available from Feb. 7-11.
This will narrow the field to 15 competitors for the Final State Bee which will be held on Feb. 26 at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord.
