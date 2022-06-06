Who do You Trust with Your Life? Who Trusts You with Theirs?
Choosing a medical power of attorney, also called a proxy, may be one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make. Your proxy is the person who speaks for you when you are unable to speak for yourself. On June 8 from 6:30-8 p.m., you can learn about this often misunderstood role in “Who Do You Trust with Your Life? Who Trusts You with Theirs?”
This workshop is Part 2 of the series “Talking About Death Won’t Kill You ... And May Help You Live More Joyfully,” the online and in-person series sponsored by the N.H. Alliance for End of Life Options, Brookhaven Hospice of New Hampshire, and the Portsmouth Public Library. It is offered via Zoom and in person at the library. Free and open to all.
This workshop focuses on choosing a health-care proxy for ourselves and what is means to be a proxy for others.
Choosing the right proxy is part of completing your advance directive, the legal document spelling out your medical preferences if you are incapacitated. Because we can never imagine all of the scenarios that may befall us, it may be up to our proxy to interpret what we want. You’re entrusting that person to represent you and your wishes, whether or not they agree with them. You’re trusting their ability and willingness to do so, in what can be a high-pressure, confusing, emotionally charged environment.
Yet, only about a third of Americans have completed advance directives, meaning they have not named a health-care proxy. Others who have an advance directive haven't had good conversations with their proxy and other loved ones about their desires. When the unexpected happens, no one is really prepared. The program “Who Do You Trust with Your Life? And Who Trusts You with Theirs?”” will help you understand the roles and responsibilities more fully. You’re encouraged to bring your proxy or someone else close to you to the conversation.
Through facilitated discussion in large and small groups we’ll think about the kinds of treatments we may or may not want, considering questions like quality of life versus longevity, what gives us joy, our concerns and our aspirations, and what we might compromise, or not. These same considerations are what we need to know for anyone for whom we are a proxy.
A four-part series, “Talking About Death Won’t Kill You . . .and May Help You Live More Joyfully” covers the profound to the practical, helping demystify and normalize conversations about mortality, death, and what matters most in our lives.
Part 1, “How to Live Forever,” is in two sessions, May 18 and 25, from 6:30-8 p.m. Sign up for one or both, though attending both is encouraged. Session One on Wednesday, May 18, asks, how we would live if we really knew we were going to die? We’ll challenge ourselves to bring this awareness into our daily lives. Session Two, on Wednesday, May 25, offers the opportunity to dig deeper. It’s a way to practice having the conversations with no pressure, judgment, or expectations — and maybe even laugh a little.
Registration is required. Register for online or in-person participation at Portsmouth Public Library, through their website: cityofportsmouth.com/library/death. You may also register by calling the NH Alliance for End of Life Options at (603)728-5557.
This series is supported by a grant from the NH Charitable Foundation. Parts 3 and 4 will be offered in the fall.
Based in Sugar Hill, the New Hampshire Alliance for End of Life Options believes in sane, humane approaches to death and dying. It’s a grassroots effort committed to education and advocacy in the service of better end-of-life experiences for all New Hampshire people. For more information, go to nhendoflifeoptions.org.
