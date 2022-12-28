Dr. Kelley Saindon, DNP, RN, NE-BC, CHPN

Dr. Kelley Saindon, DNP, RN, NE-BC, CHPN (COURTESY PHOTO)

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — The White River Junction Veterans Affairs Healthcare System has hired Dr. Kelley Saindon, DNP, RN, NE-BC, CHPN as associate director of nursing and patient care services.

Kelley Saindon joined the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2001 as a nursing assistant at VA Bedford Healthcare System and served continuously for 21 years before she transferred to White River Junction in 2022.

