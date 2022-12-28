WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — The White River Junction Veterans Affairs Healthcare System has hired Dr. Kelley Saindon, DNP, RN, NE-BC, CHPN as associate director of nursing and patient care services.
Kelley Saindon joined the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2001 as a nursing assistant at VA Bedford Healthcare System and served continuously for 21 years before she transferred to White River Junction in 2022.
"Kelley is a champion for safe and excellent care. She is passionate, full of knowledge from experience and a fierce advocate for veterans and the nursing profession," said Dr. Brett Rusch, executive director of WRJ VA.
Dr. Saindon has a diverse work history including Nursing Informatics, Geriatrics, and Hospice and Palliative Care. She moved into administration as the Nurse Manager of the Inpatient Hospice Unit from 2015 to 2017. Dr. Saindon continues to serve as a coach and mentor for fellow colleagues and Nurse Managers while promoting ongoing development and higher education.
Dr. Saindon was the Geriatrics and Extended Care Service Line Manager at VA Bedford Healthcare System, with oversight over one of the largest Community Living Centers in the nation, achieving a 5-star CLC designation and being awarded Age-Friendly recognition in 2021. She acted as the VA New England Healthcare System GEC Director from March 2020 to March 2021 where she provided oversight to the GEC programs throughout New England navigating the CLC response to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Saindon was the Deputy Nurse Executive of Patient Care Services from 2019 to 2021. As the Deputy Nurse Executive, she provided leadership and strategic direction for the CLC and Mental Health inpatient nursing services at VA Bedford. Prior to this appointment, she served as the Associate Chief Nurse of Patient Care Services from 2017 to 2019. She served as VA Bedford’s Integrated Ethics Program Officer from 2018 to 2022. Dr. Saindon is a 2022 graduate of VA Health Care Leadership Development Program. She serves as a Board Director of the Nurses Organization of Veteran Affairs, she elevates the profession to optimize Veteran care through education, communication, and advocacy for VA nurses. She is an active member of the Academy of Health Care Executives.
Dr. Saindon received her undergraduate BSN from Rivier College, in New Hampshire and her MSN from the University of Phoenix, in Arizona. She holds Nurse Executive and Hospice and Palliative Care board certifications. Dr. Saindon received her Doctorate of Nursing Practice in May 2020 from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. She has held professional appointments at both University of Massachusetts, Boston and Middlesex Community College, Bedford. Her love for teaching emerging nursing professionals is profound. She enjoys the great New England outdoors year-round with her family. She stays busy keeping up with her children sport engagements and assists with coaching.
White River Junction VA Healthcare System is excited to have Dr. Kelley Saindon join the executive leadership team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.