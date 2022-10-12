WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, VT — White River Junction VA Healthcare System and Veterans Benefits Administration are hosting a virtual town hall on Oct. 13 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. that will focus on the PACT Act.

The President signed into law the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022. This is a historic moment for hundreds of thousands of veterans nationwide. The new law fulfills President Joe Biden’s top priority of addressing military environmental exposures and keeping our nation’s promise to care for veterans who suffer from those conditions and their survivors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.