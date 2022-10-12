WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, VT — White River Junction VA Healthcare System and Veterans Benefits Administration are hosting a virtual town hall on Oct. 13 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. that will focus on the PACT Act.
The President signed into law the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022. This is a historic moment for hundreds of thousands of veterans nationwide. The new law fulfills President Joe Biden’s top priority of addressing military environmental exposures and keeping our nation’s promise to care for veterans who suffer from those conditions and their survivors.
The PACT Act is one of the largest health and benefit expansions in American history. It recognizes toxic exposure as a “cost of war” by addressing the full range of issues impacting toxic-exposed veterans, ensuring generations of veterans who suffer from toxic exposure-related conditions get the benefits and care they’ve earned. This new law also expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and post-9/11 era.
This event welcomes veterans, their families, and the public to gather together for open dialogue and to learn more about the PACT Act, who it benefits and how to can help spread the word.
The event is free. Signup or pre-registration is not required but attendees are encouraged to join early to sign in for the start of the presentation. To join the virtual presentation visit tinyurl.com/56h55xdk or for audio only call (872) 701-0185 and enter phone conference ID: 984 524 129#.
PACT Act information can be found at va.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MyVA411.
For more information on the town hall, call (802) 295-9363 extension 5880.
