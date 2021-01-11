WHITEFIELD — With the recent inception of COVID-19 vaccine administration throughout the United States, questions have arisen as to when North Country residents can anticipate having the option of being vaccinated.
As they have since the pandemic’s start, North Country Healthcare and its affiliates have worked closely with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health Services and Bureau of Infectious Disease Control immunization Pprogram, following their guidelines, as well as those established by the federal Centers for Disease Control.
The Department of Health and Human Services has developed a tiered vaccination program, which identifies who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine (based on supply) and when. The segments, detailed below, are designed to best ensure that those who can provide health care to others in need, are available, healthy and able to do so.
Phase 1A is expected to run through January and includes the following groups of people:
• High-risk health workers. This includes, but is not limited to, those working in acute, rehabilitation and psychiatric hospitals; nursing homes and assisted living facilities; home health and hospice agencies; and ambulatory care settings.
• First responders, including police, fire and rescue emergency responders.
• Long-term care residents.
Following the conclusion of Phase 1A, the vaccine will then be available for people in Phase 1B (expected to run through March, as supply allows). It includes:
• Individuals 75 years of age or older.
• The medically vulnerable at significantly higher risk, including family caregivers for those under the age of 16.
• Staff and residents of facilities for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
• Corrections officers and staff.
Next will come Phase 2A (estimated timeframe from March through May) and will include:
• Individuals aged 65-74 years old.
• Kindergarten through grade 12 school and childcare staff.
Phase 2B (estimated timeframe: March-May) includes:
• Individuals aged 50-65 years old.
Phase 3A (estimated timeframe: May and beyond) includes:
• Medically vulnerable individuals up to and including the age of 49 years old at moderate risk.
Phase 3B (estimated timeframe: May and beyond) includes:
• Everyone else not already vaccinated.
“At North Country Healthcare, we appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm and desire to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, as soon as possible,” said Ed Laverty, PA-C, chair of North Country Incident Command. “However, in these early days of vaccine administration, we are faced with too low a quantity to move through all phases as quickly as we would like. The supply being received is simply insufficient to meet demand, at this time. We implore everyone to please be as patient as possible and know that we will continue to administer the vaccine to everyone, according to the tiered priority, as quickly as we can," he said.
North County Healthcare continues to collaborate with numerous agencies including the North Country Regional Public Health Network, with a primary goal of additional future vaccination access, via the formation of a fixed site clinic within the North Country region to supplement the regional point of distribution clinics established in the Colebrook, Gorham and Lancaster communities.
Go to nh.gov/covid19 for ongoing details as they develop.
For more information about COVID-19, including information about the vaccine, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus.
